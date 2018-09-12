Matt Williams: Signs in Finland
Williams has agreed to join Finnish team KTP-Basket, Sportnado.com reports.
Williams spent most of last season with the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he averaged 10.2 points in 25.6 minutes. He played for the Bulls during this year's summer league but apparently didn't impress enough to earn a training camp invite.
More News
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....