Matt Williams: Will be waived by Heat
Williams will be waived by the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Williams has seen the floor just three times for the Heat, as he's spent the majority of the season playing with the team's G-League affiliate. However, the Heat apparently aren't exactly thrilled with his progress and are now expected to add Derrick Jones as a two-way player. For that reason, that need to open a roster spot, which sends Williams back to the free agent pool. Unless he fields interest elsewhere in the NBA, Williams will likely sign in the G-League or potentially head overseas if a more lucrative contract is offered.
