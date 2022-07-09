Dellavedova is working out with the Kings in Las Vegas in hopes of making a return to the NBA, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Dellavedova played for Melbourne United in Australia last season, where he averaged 10.3 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes, though it doesn't bode well that he shot only 38.9 percent from the field. The 31-year-old last played in the NBA with the Cavaliers in 2020-21, appearing in just 13 games due to persistent injury woes.