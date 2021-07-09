Dellavedova signed a long-term deal with Melbourne United in Australia, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

After completing his eighth season in the NBA, the veteran guard has elected to play basketball overseas in Australia for the near future. In his final season with the Cavaliers, Dellavedova notched season averages of 2.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 13 games played.