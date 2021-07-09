Dellavedova signed a long-term deal with Melbourne United in Australia, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.
After completing his eighth season in the NBA, the veteran guard has elected to play basketball overseas in Australia for the near future. In his final season with the Cavaliers, Dellavedova notched season averages of 2.8 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 13 games played.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Likely done for year•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Out with strained neck•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Shifts back to bench•
-
Cavaliers' Matthew Dellavedova: Dishes out 10 assists in start•