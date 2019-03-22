Matthew Fisher-Davis: Teaming with Westchester

Fisher-Davis' rights were acquired by Westchester on Wednesday.

It's not clear how much playing time Fisher-Davis will really have for a surging Westchester lineup bereft of frontcourt players. Fisher-Davis last played for Rio Grande Valley, totaling 1.7 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in 8.8 minutes per game.

