Hurt became a free agent Thursday after his 10-day hardship contract with the Grizzlies expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Even though Memphis was without 10 players for Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Knicks, Hurt didn't see any action off the bench. The Grizzlies' decision not to re-sign him to a second 10-day deal thus doesn't register as a major surprise, though Memphis could look to bring Hurt back if the team still has an opening on the 15-man roster in the aftermath of Thursday's trade deadline. After signing with the Grizzlies on Jan. 29, Hurt appeared in three games and averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 18.7 minutes per contest. He'll likely join the G League's Memphis Hustle while he waits for his next NBA opportunity.