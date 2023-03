Hurt tallied 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 121-109 loss to Austin.

Hurt was efficient from the floor Saturday and tied for the team lead on the scoreboard, but Memphis failed to pick up the win. Hurt has now scored in double figures in five consecutive outings.