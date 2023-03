Hurt posted 13 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and nine rebounds in 25 minutes during Saturday's 114-87 win over the Vipers.

Hurt saw a decrease in scoring Saturday after logging 20-plus points in his last three appearances, but he came within one rebound of a double-double for a second consecutive matchup. The 22-year-old has been efficient recently and should remain productive to close out the year.