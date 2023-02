Hurt logged 28 points (10-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 135-105 loss to Salt Lake City.

Hurt was held below 10 points in five of his first seven appearances of the regular season, but he's now scored in double figures in four consecutive outings while topping 20 points in three of those matchups. He's averaging 13.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game during the regular season.