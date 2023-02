Hurt tallied 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 win over Mexico City.

Hurt has been inconsistent recently, but he posted his first double-double of the regular season while starting Thursday's matchup. He's averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes per game this year.