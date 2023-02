Hurt recorded 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and one block in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 win over the G League Ignite.

Although Hurt came off the bench Thursday, he was one of three players to score at least 20 points for the Hustle during the narrow victory. He's now averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game this season.