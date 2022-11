Hurt generated 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Thursday's 108-93 loss to the Capitanes.

Hurt was held under 10 field-goal attempts for the first time this season, but he still managed to score in double figures for a third consecutive game to begin the G League campaign. He's averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game this year.