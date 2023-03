Hurt posted 17 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 119-105 loss to the Skyforce.

Hurt had scored at least 20 points in four of his five appearances ahead of Friday's matchup, and although he was unable to reach that mark against the Skyforce, he was one of the team's top contributors in the loss. He's scored in double figures in 11 consecutive outings.