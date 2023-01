Hurt logged 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 118-105 win over Texas.

Hurt was limited to four points in each of his last two appearances, but he was much more productive during Saturday's matchup. He also recorded his highest mark of the season in rebounds during the victory.