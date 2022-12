Hurt logged 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 114-109 win over Birmingham.

Hurt tallied the most points of any bench player for the Hustle during Thursday's narrow win. He also matched his second-highest total of the season on the boards and has now scored in double figures in five consecutive games.