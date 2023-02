Hurt recorded 20 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-120 loss to the Blue Coats.

Hurt came off the bench Saturday, but his recent uptick in production continued, as he's now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six appearances. He's now averaging 13.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game this season.