Hurt logged eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 23 minutes during Saturday's 104-96 loss to Birmingham.

Hurt was held to a single-digit scoring total for a third consecutive game Saturday, but it was encouraging to see him shoot efficiently despite his limited volume. He's been inconsistent in secondary categories, but he was somewhat effective on the boards and as a distributor Saturday.