Hurt generated four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 22 minutes during Thursday's 122-103 win over South Bay.

Hurt made his first appearance of the regular season Thursday and contributed in a few areas off the bench. He averaged 11.5 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.3 minutes over 17 appearances during the G League Showcase.