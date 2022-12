Hurt totaled 27 points (11-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 139-129 loss to the Legends.

Although Hurt came off the bench once again during Tuesday's matchup, he tied for the team lead in the scoring column after being held scoreless in two of his last three appearances. While he was somewhat limited in other areas, it was encouraging to see his uptick in scoring.