Maker managed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist during Monday's G League loss against Fort Wayne.

Maker was a non-factor over seven minutes of action during the narrow road loss at Fort Wayne on Monday, registering just three points offensively. In seven G League games played, the 6-11 21-year-old is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.