Matur Maker: Non-factor Monday
Maker managed three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist during Monday's G League loss against Fort Wayne.
Maker was a non-factor over seven minutes of action during the narrow road loss at Fort Wayne on Monday, registering just three points offensively. In seven G League games played, the 6-11 21-year-old is averaging 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...