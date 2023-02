Calloo posted six points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds across eight minutes during Windy City's 108-103 win over Raptors 905 on Thursday.

Calloo's first game action since Jan. 21 saw him remain active as both a shooter and rebounder over his very abbreviated time on the court. The 22-year-old has played only sparingly, however, so he remains a fringe contributor with no guarantee of seeing the floor from game to game for the time being.