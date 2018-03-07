Maverick Rowan: Career high 22 points
Rowan accounted for 22 points (7-15 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 win over host Oklahoma City Blue.
Rowan's 22 points Wednesday were a new career high, passing his previous mark of 19 points set back during the first game of the year. Aside from three superb scoring performances though, Rowan has been a non-factor while averaging 4.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
