Maverick Rowan: Close to team-lead in points
Rowan posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal in the loss Friday to South Bay.
Rowan has played in eight games with Austin, averaging 6.3 points in 15.5 minutes per contest. That's significantly better than his putrid three-game stint with Westchester, but not enough for fantasy owners to keep tabs on Rowan's game-to-game performance.
