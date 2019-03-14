Maverick Rowan: Joins Red Claws

Rowan was acquired from the G League's available player pool by the Red Claws on Tuesday.

Rowan has played in 13 games this season, splitting time between Austin and Westchester, averaging 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.2 turnovers in his limited time on the court. He'll fill in for Trey Davis, who suffered a season-ending injury.

