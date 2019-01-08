Maverick Rowan: Lands with Austin

The Austin Spurs claimed Rowan from the G League's available player pool Monday.

Rowan, a 6-foot-7 swingman, had previously appeared in three games with the Westchester Knicks before being dropped from their roster. He'll now get the opportunity to join an organization he already has some familiarity with after previously suiting up for San Antonio's Las Vegas Summer League entry back in July.

