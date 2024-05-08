Lawson closed with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes during Tuesday's 117-95 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Lawson played five minutes of garbage time as the Mavericks were dismantled by the Thunder down the stretch. Dallas will be hoping to reverse the result in Game 2, hoping to head home with the series locked at 1-1.