Lawson recorded 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 128-125 loss to the Ontario Clippers.

Lawson led Texas in rebounds and tied for the most points with Justin Jackson in Thursday's loss. Lawson's all-around performance helped him post his third double-double with the Legends this season.