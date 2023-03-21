Lawson recorded 24 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist in 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Blue.
Lawson posted a team high in points, steals and blocks in Sunday's loss. His overall effort helped him record a plus-one point differential.
