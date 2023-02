Lawson recorded 26 points (7-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Friday's 123-122 loss to the Herd.

Lawson was one rebound off from recording a double-double Friday. Despite scoring the second-most points on the team, he recorded a minus-14 point differential.