Lawson (knee) tallied 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 148-116 loss to the Blue Coats.

Lawson returned to the lineup Tuesday after missing time with right knee soreness. Despite coming off the bench, he tied Justin Jackson for a team high in points.