Lawson finished Wednesday's 118-109 loss to the Nuggets with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes.

Even with Kyrie Irving (back) sitting out Wednesday, Dallas head coach Jason Kidd expanded his rotation to 11 men, allowing Lawson to make his first appearance since Feb. 6. Though Lawson acquitted himself well during his limited time on the court, the two-way player will likely find himself outside of the rotation and perhaps back in the G League when the Mavericks open their post-All-Star-break schedule.