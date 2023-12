Lawson ended Saturday's 144-119 win over the Spurs with 17 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and two steals over 31 minutes.

Lawson benefited from an expanded role in a blowout game, and he took advantage of the opportunity to deliver his best game of the season. There's a chance this might have been an outlier and nothing more, however, as Lawson is averaging just 11.3 minutes per game across 11 appearances off the bench this season.