Lawson had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and six rebounds in 23 minutes during Friday's 115-112 loss to Chicago.

Lawson only played in the second half but still managed to record season highs in both points (12) and rebounds (six). The Mavericks' guard has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games, shooting 60 percent from the field over that brief stretch.