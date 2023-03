Lawson hasn't appeared in any games for the G League's Texas Legends since Feb. 25 due to a right knee injury.

One of Dallas' two two-way players, Lawson hasn't suited up at the NBA level since Feb. 15, but he appears to have sustained the knee injury while he was on assignment in the G League. Lawson has appeared in three games to date for the Legends, averaging 25.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in 34.9 minutes per contest in those outings.