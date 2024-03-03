Lawson agreed Sunday with the Mavericks on a standard NBA contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Lawson had been in the midst of his second season on a two-way deal with the Mavericks, but Dallas will move him up to its 15-man roster ahead of Tuesday's game against the Pacers. The 23-year-old hadn't been a regular contributor at the NBA level this season, as he had averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 8.3 minutes per game over 28 total appearances for Dallas. However, he's been a featured player when he's been with the G League's Texas Legends this season, averaging 20.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 three-pointers in 33.7 minutes over seven total appearances.