Lawson accumulated no counting stats in one minute during Monday's 115-105 win over the Jazz.
Lawson continues to be an afterthought in Dallas, playing just one minute for the second straight game. Given he has played in only seven of the past 16 games, logging 16 total minutes, managers can confidently ignore him in all formats.
More News
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Upgraded from two-way deal•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Scores 17 points off bench Saturday•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Drops 24 points•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Season-high 12 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Dominant outing in loss•
-
Mavericks' A.J. Lawson: Efficient in loss•