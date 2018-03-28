Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Tuesday against Kings
Harrison will start Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Jones of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Harrison signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks last week and will now log his first career start. Look for Yogi Ferrell and Kyle Collinsworth to see minutes off the bench, with J.J. Barea (personal) out. Harrison has played in one other contest for the Mavericks, logging six points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block through 20 minutes in last Thursday's loss to the Jazz.
