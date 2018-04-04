Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Starting Wednesday vs. Orlando
Harrison is starting at shooting guard for Wednesday's contest against the Magic, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.
With the Mavericks missing a myriad of players -- Dennis Smith (knee), Dirk Nowitzki (ankle), Harrison Barnes (rest), Dwight Powell (knee) and others -- coach Rick Carlisle will opt to deploy the newly-signed Harrison next to J.J. Barea in the backcourt. In six appearances with the team this season, Harrison is averaging 4.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.7 minutes.
