Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: To sign 10-day deal with Mavs
Harrison will sign a 10-day contract with the Mavericks, Sam Amico of Fox Sports Ohio reports.
Harrison, a 6-foot-6 guard out of Kentucky, has played just 110 minutes at the NBA level since going unselected in the 2015 NBA Draft. He's played well in the G-League this season, however, earning him another shot -- this time with the Mavericks rather than the Hornets. With the G-League's Reno Bighorns, Harrison has averaged 18.7 points in 26.9 minutes, while notably drilling 2.8 threes at a 42.5 percent clip.
