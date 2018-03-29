Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Will come off bench Wednesday

Harrison will come off the bench Wednesday against the Lakers, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

With Dorian Finney-Smith returning after resting the previous game, Harrison will return to the bench. Harrison played 25 minutes in his spot start, but could see reduced minutes from the bench.

