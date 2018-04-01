Mavericks' Aaron Harrison: Will sign for rest of season
Harrison will sign a contract with the Mavericks to remain in Dallas for the rest of the season, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Since joining the Mavericks on a 10-day contract March 21, Harrison has seen action in four games, posting averages of 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 20.5 minutes. He's provided a solid bench presence in the backcourt and should continue to do so over the last six games of the season. That said, despite having a role in the regular rotation, Harrison isn't putting up strong enough numbers to be a viable fantasy option in the bulk of fantasy leagues, so he can continue to be avoided for the time being.
