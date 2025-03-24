Davis (thigh) is available for Monday's game against the Nets.

Davis was initially listed as doubtful for Monday's contest after missing the last 18 games due to a left adductor strain. He steadily saw his game status improve and is now set to make his return and will be restricted to 28 minutes, per Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Naji Marshall or Kai Jones would be the top candidates to slide to a reserve role if Davis is reinserted into the starting lineup for Monday's contest.