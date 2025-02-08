Davis (abdomen/groin) is doubtful to return for Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Davis suffered an apparent groin injury during his debut with the Mavericks against the Rockets on Saturday, which now has his status as doubtful to return to the game. Prior to the injury, the superstar big man racked up 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 31 minutes for Dallas.
