Davis (abdomen/groin) went to the locker room late in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Rockets, Noah Weber of TheSmokingCuban.com reports.

Davis had been dealing with an abdominal muscle strain prior to being traded to Dallas on Saturday. He was cleared to play Saturday, but he went down late in the third quarter and appeared to be grabbing his abdominal/groin area. He quickly went to the locker room after being subbed out of the game, and it's unclear whether he'll be cleared to return. With P.J. Washington (ankle) ruled out for the rest of the contest, Naji Marshall and Olivier-Maxence Prosper should see increased minutes off the bench for as long as Davis is out of the game.