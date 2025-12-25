Davis won't return to Thursday's game against the Warriors due to right groin spasms. He posted three points (1-4 FG, 1-4 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 11 minutes prior to departing.

Davis exited with 8:50 left in the second quarter after he appeared to suffer the injury while running up the court in transition. After being evaluated at halftime, Davis was ruled out for the rest of the game at the beginning of the second half. The big man will likely be sent in for further testing as the Mavericks look to determine the extent of his injury, so for the time being, his status for the team's next game Saturday in Sacramento is in question.