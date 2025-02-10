Davis (groin) is expected to be sidelined for up to a month, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Davis suffered a left adductor strain during his Mavericks debut Saturday against the Rockets and it seems like the star big man is in line for an extended absence. The news confirms that Davis will be forced to miss the All-Star Game, but the timing will help in limiting the number of games the new franchise player will miss amidst Dallas' push for the postseason. Naji Marshall, Dante Exum (Achilles) and Kessler Edwards are likely candidates for increased minutes with Davis sidelined.