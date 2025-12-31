Davis (thigh) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the 76ers.

The All-Star big man missed Dallas' last two games due to right adductor soreness, but Davis' absence from the injury report puts him on track to return Thursday. Per Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports, Davis is expected to play about 30-34 minutes, and his return means fewer minutes will be available for Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell. Across the four games prior to his most recent injury, Davis averaged 26.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals over 35.5 minutes per game.