Mavericks' Anthony Davis: Heads to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis appeared to injure his leg during the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Warriors and walked to the locker room, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.
It's not exactly clear what sort of injury Davis is dealing with. He should be considered questionable to return.
