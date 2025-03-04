The Mavericks could shut down Davis (thigh) for the rest of the season, Shams Charania reports.

Davis has yet to play another game for Dallas since suffering an injury in his Feb. 8 debut with the team. Now that Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 campaign, the Mavericks might do the same with their new superstar big man, which would essentially end any hope of a postseason run in perhaps one of the most disappointing seasons in recent memory for the franchise.