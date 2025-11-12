Davis (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday against the Suns, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Davis will be sidelined for a seventh consecutive contest Wednesday, and despite being listed as questionable on the Mavericks' initial injury report for three straight games, his return to action may not necessarily be imminent. According to MacMahon, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont has requested medical data indicating that Davis is not at risk of aggravating his left calf strain before the veteran big man receives clearance to play. As MacMahon notes, Davis had initially been targeting a return to action in this past Saturday's game versus the Wizards, but after Dumont sided with Mavericks director of health and performance Johann Bilsborough -- who advised that Davis should continue to sit out -- the decision was made to keep the 32-year-old sidelined. With the Mavericks sitting at 3-8 entering Wednesday's game and having fired general manager Nico Harrison earlier this week, it's possible that the team takes a more conservative approach with injured veterans such as Davis and Kyrie Irving (knee) while a deep playoff run looks to be a pipe dream even at this early stage of the season.